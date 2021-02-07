pinned live scores

The best way to experience a sporting event is to watch it live, but that’s not always possible. So how do you track the scores in real-time? If you own an Android smartphone or tablet, you can put live sports scores in floating bubbles on your screen.

This feature is possible through the Google app on Android devices. All you have to do is search for a sporting event, and you can pin it to the screen. We’ll show you how to do it.

First, open the Google app (or use the Google widget on your home screen), then search for a specific team or sport.

search for a sporting event

Results for your search will appear, and if there is a live event happening, you’ll see a “Pin Live Score” button.

tap Pin Live Score

You may be asked to update the app settings to allow Google to draw over other apps. This is required in order for the bubble to stay on top of other content and apps. Tap “Open Settings” to proceed.

tap open settings

On the next screen, find “Google” on the list.

select google from the list

Toggle the switch to “Allow Display Over Other Apps.”

toggle display over other apps

Now you can go back and tap “Pin Live Score” again. The score will pop out as a small floating bubble that will stay on top of whatever you’re doing on your Android device. It can be dragged around the screen as well.

score in floating bubble

Tapping the bubble will open a window with a little more information about the event.

more information

You get a few additional options from this window. First, tap “Automatically Pin Future Games.”

pin future games

Select the team you wish to follow, and Google will automatically pin scores to your screen when they are playing a game.

select a team

You can also tap “Stats, News, and More,” which will take you to a page in the Google app with more details about the event.

stats news and more

To remove the pinned score from your screen, simply tap it and select “Remove.”

tap remove

Alternatively, you can drag the bubble to the “X” at the bottom of your screen.

drag bubble to the X

That’s all there is to it! This is a great way to keep tabs on a sporting event without constantly refreshing a page or opening an app.

