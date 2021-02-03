The best way to hide something is to not have it in the first place. But what if you only want to show your Telegram profile picture to your contacts, or hide it from someone in particular? Here’s how to hide your Telegram profile picture.

Telegram’s privacy feature gives you an incredible amount of control over who can and can’t see your profile picture. You can only show your profile picture to your contacts if you want. You can also specifically choose the contacts, groups, or users from whom you want to hide your profile picture.

The steps for hiding the profile picture in Telegram are slightly different for iPhone and Android. We will talk about both platforms below.

Hide Your Profile Picture in Telegram on iPhone

You can hide your profile picture from the general public or specific users via the settings menu section in the Telegram app. To get started, open the Telegram app on your iPhone and go to the “Settings” tab.

Here, choose the “Privacy and Security” option.

Now, select the “Profile Photo” option.

By default, the profile picture is shown to “Everyone.”

If you want to hide your profile picture from the general public (and anyone who gets their hands on your phone number or username), choose the “My Contacts” option. Now, only users who are in your contact book will be able to see your profile picture.

If you want to add particular exceptions, you can do so from the “Exceptions” section.

To hide your profile picture from particular contacts, groups, or a user who’s harassing you, tap the “Never Share With” button.

Here, select the “Add Users or Groups” option.

Search for and select the user you want to hide your profile picture from. Tap the “Done” button to save your choice.

You can go back and choose the “Always Share With” option to always share your profile picture with particular users or groups.

Tap the “Add Users or Groups” option.

Search for and select contacts who you want to add. Tap “Done” to save your choices.

Telegram will now show your profile picture with the selected users.

Hide Your Profile Picture in Telegram on Android

The steps for hiding your profile picture in Telegram are slightly different for the Android app.

Open the Telegram app and tap the three-line menu icon from the top-left corner.

Now, choose the “Settings” option.

Here, go to the “Privacy and Security” section.

Choose the “Profile Photos” option.

If you only want to share your profile picture with users in your contact book, choose the “My Contacts” option. This instantly hides your photo from everyone else on Telegram.

But you can go a step further. Once you choose the “My Contacts” option, Telegram will give you two more granular options: “Always Allow” and “Never Allow.”

The “Always Allow” feature will let you add users or groups that can see your profile picture (This also works for users who are not in your contact book.).

Tap the “Always Allow” button to get started.

Search for and add contacts, users, or groups. You can also search for contacts based on their usernames.

Tap the checkmark icon to save your selection.

Similarly, you can choose the “Never Allow” feature and add contacts, users, or groups that you want to hide your profile picture from.

Search for and select the contacts (or users) from whom you want to hide your profile picture.

Now, tap the checkmark icon to save the selection.

Once you are done customizing the settings, tap the checkmark icon from the top-right corner to save the settings.

And that’s it. Telegram will now hide the profile picture from the selected users.

