Google Assistant speakers and displays can play scheduled announcements with a feature called “Family Bell.” But what happens if your routine is going to be different for a while? There’s an easy way to pause these announcements.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Family Bell feature, it’s a great way to keep your household on schedule. Simply enter a phrase such as “it’s bedtime,” select days and times, and choose a smart speaker or display. Google Assistant will make the announcement at the selected time.

RELATED: How to Schedule Announcements on Google Assistant Speakers and Displays

It’s possible to disable a Family Bell announcement if you don’t need it, but if you intend to turn it on again later, you can pause it instead. We’ll show you how.

Open the “Google Home” app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone or tablet, then tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Assistant Settings” from the menu.

Select “Family Bell” from the long list of settings.

At the top of the screen, you’ll see a blue highlighted message that says “Pause bells while you’re on break.” Tap “Get Started.”

Next, select the “First Date” box to open the calendar.

Select the beginning date of your break, then tap “Set.”

Now select “Last Date.”

Choose the end date of the break and tap “Set.”

Check the box for any bells that you wish to pause and tap “Save” to finish.

You’ll now see the break listed at the top of the Family Bell settings. Tap “Edit” to make changes.

That’s it! The Family Bell won’t go off during your break, and it will return to its usual behavior afterward. You won’t have to worry about remembering to enable it again.