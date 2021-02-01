You sometimes say something you wish you could take back. Other times, you make an embarrassingly silly typo. Either way, as long as you’re using Telegram, you can edit any sent message instead of first deleting it! Here’s how it works.

Telegram’s message editing feature works much like Slack’s. You can edit a previously sent message in private chats and groups, but it will be tagged as “Edited.” The steps for doing this are different for each platform. We have covered instructions for Telegram’s Android, iPhone, and Desktop apps below.

RELATED: How to Select and Edit Messages with the Up Arrow in Slack

Edit Sent Telegram Messages on Android

You can edit messages in the Telegram app on Android using a long-press action. To get started, select the conversation where you want to edit a message.

Next, find the message in the chat, and simply tap and hold.

The message will be selected, and you’ll see a toolbar at the top of the screen. Here, tap the edit button represented by a pencil icon.

You can now edit the message in any way that you want (The original message will be shown above.). Once you’re done, tap the checkmark button.

You will now see the updated message with the “Edited” tag next to it.

Edit Sent Telegram Messages on iPhone

On your iPhone, open the Telegram app and navigate to the conversation where you want to edit a sent message.

Find the message and simply tap and hold.

From the pop-up menu, choose the “Edit” option.

Now you will see the original message above the text box. You can edit the message as you wish. Once you are done, just tap the checkmark button.

The edited message will be sent with an “Edited” tag next to it.

Edit Sent Telegram Messages in the Desktop App

Fan of the Telegram desktop apps for Mac, Windows, and Linux? So are we. Telegram provides a native, reliable messaging experience for your desktop. Plus, the Telegram desktop apps are fully featured and include the ability to edit sent messages.

To do this on the desktop app, first, open the client on your computer, then go to the conversation that contains the message you want to edit.

Find the message that you want to edit and right-click on it. Here, choose the “Edit” option.

Edit the message, then click the checkmark button to send the edited message.

You will now see the updated message with the “Edited” tag in the chat.

Trying to decide which WhatsApp alternative is the best? Here’s our breakdown of the two frontrunners—Signal and Telegram—and how they compare when it comes to privacy and features.

RELATED: Signal vs. Telegram: Which Is the Best Chat App?