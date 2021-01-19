There so much happening on Facebook that it can feel a little overwhelming. What if you miss a post and you can’t find it later? Thankfully, Facebook has a bookmarking feature to help you keep track of things and save them for later.

Like Twitter, Facebook allows you to save things to access later. You can save shared links, posts, photos, videos, and even pages and events. These things can all be organized into “Collections.” Let’s do it.

How to Save Posts in Facebook

Saving something in Facebook works the same way whether you’re using a desktop browser on Windows, Mac, or Linux, mobile smartphone browser, iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

First, find any Facebook post you would like to save. Tap or click the three-dot icon in the corner of the post.

Next, select “Save Post” (or Save Event, Save Link, etc).

Here’s where things will start to look a little different depending on where you’re using Facebook.

In a desktop browser, a pop-up will ask you to choose a Collection to save to. Choose a Collection or make a new one, and click “Done” when finished.

With a mobile browser, the post will go straight to the default “Saved Items” section. After you tap “Save Post,” you’ll have the option to “Add to a Collection.”

That will bring up your list of Collections and the option to create a new one.

The iPhone, iPad, and Android apps act similar to the desktop site. After you select “Save Post,” you will immediately get the choice to save it to a collection or create a new one.

How to Access Saved Posts in Facebook

Once you save a post in Facebook, you’re probably wondering where it goes. We’ll show you how to access all of your Collections and saved items.

On your Windows, Mac, or Linux desktop, go to your Facebook home page and click “Saved” in the left sidebar. You may need to click “See More” first to expand the sidebar.

Here you will see all of your saved items. You can organize by Collection from the right sidebar.

With a mobile browser or the Facebook apps for iPhone, iPad, or Android, you’ll need to tap the hamburger icon and then select “Saved.”

The most recent items will appear at the top, and Collections can be found underneath.

That’s all there is to it! This is a nice little trick to save posts you enjoyed or to remember to read something when you have more time. Bookmarks are always handy.

