A How-To Geek URL QR Code on a Blue Background

If you’ve ever needed to create a QR code but you didn’t know how, Microsoft has an easy-to-use tool available in any web browser through its Bing search engine. Here’s how to use it.

First, open your web browser and type bing.com into your address bar to visit the Bing website. At the moment, this trick only works on desktop browsers.

Type "bing.com" into your browser's address bar.

In the Bing search box, type “generate qr code” and hit Enter.

On Bing.com, search for "generate qr code."

In the results, scroll down until you see the in-line QR generation box.

Click the text input box and type what you’d like to be stored in the QR code. Usually, it’s a web link, but QR codes can be used for other types of information as well, depending on the application.

Type whatever you'd like into the Bing QR code box.

After that, you can double-check the code by scanning it with your preferred device. If it works, you can save the QR code as an image file to your local machine by right-clicking the QR code and selecting “Save As” in your browser.

Right-click the QR code image and select "save as."

After that, share the QR code image however you like. You can even print it out. Nice and easy!

RELATED: QR Codes Explained: Why You See Those Square Barcodes Everywhere

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.