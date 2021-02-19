If you’ve ever needed to create a QR code but you didn’t know how, Microsoft has an easy-to-use tool available in any web browser through its Bing search engine. Here’s how to use it.

First, open your web browser and type bing.com into your address bar to visit the Bing website. At the moment, this trick only works on desktop browsers.

In the Bing search box, type “generate qr code” and hit Enter.

In the results, scroll down until you see the in-line QR generation box.

Click the text input box and type what you’d like to be stored in the QR code. Usually, it’s a web link, but QR codes can be used for other types of information as well, depending on the application.

After that, you can double-check the code by scanning it with your preferred device. If it works, you can save the QR code as an image file to your local machine by right-clicking the QR code and selecting “Save As” in your browser.

After that, share the QR code image however you like. You can even print it out. Nice and easy!

