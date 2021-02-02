From raunchy to witty, from clever to silly, comedy movies on Netflix offer something for every taste. Here are the ten best comedy movies available to stream on Netflix.

Banana Split

Instead of fighting over the boy they’re both into, the teen-girl protagonists of Banana Split become best friends, keeping their friendship a secret from the guy who one is currently dating and the other used to date. Liana Liberato and co-writer Hannah Marks have fantastic chemistry as the main characters in a movie about how the giddy bonds of friendship transcend any kind of youthful romance.

Can’t Hardly Wait

It doesn’t get much more ’90s than ensemble teen comedy Can’t Hardly Wait, following various characters over the course of a single night as they celebrate their high school graduation. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry, Lauren Ambrose, Seth Green, Jason Segel, Melissa Joan Hart, and Donald Faison are among the many stars and future stars who drift in and out of the epic party and its multiple comedic storylines.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Writer/director/star Radha Blank made a huge splash with her semi-autobiographical debut film The Forty-Year-Old Version, about a playwright approaching 40 who reinvents herself as a rapper. It’s bluntly funny and brutally honest about age, race, and professional ambitions, all held together by Blank’s wit and charisma.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Before becoming a big deal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his Thor movies, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi directed the endearingly goofy comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople. The comedy is about a sullen teenage orphan (breakout star Julian Dennison) who goes on the lam with his survivalist foster uncle (Sam Neill) when child services comes for him.

Mascots

Filmmaker Christopher Guest carries on the tradition of his acclaimed mockumentaries (including Waiting for Guffman and Best in Show) with Netflix original movie Mascots, about the oddball sports mascots who gather for an annual competition. The cast of comedy all-stars includes Jane Lynch, Fred Willard, Chris O’Dowd, and Guest himself, improvising witty exchanges as their absurd characters vie for glory in mascotery.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is possibly the best representation of the legendary British comedy troupe. The comedy puts Monty Python members Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin into the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Follow along as the characters search for the Holy Grail, with plenty of sublimely ridiculous situations occurring along the way.

The Muppets

Jim Henson’s beloved felt creations, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and many more, make their feature film return courtesy of co-star and co-writer Jason Segel in The Muppets. Segel plays a human Muppets fan who embarks on a quest to reunite the Muppets and save their theater from being demolished by an evil developer.

The Naked Gun

One of the landmarks of the spoof genre, The Naked Gun comes from comedy titans Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, who adapted their short-lived cop-show parody Police Squad! into this joke-heavy feature film. Leslie Nielsen stars as the clueless but very serious Lt. Frank Drebin, who must stop an assassination attempt against the Queen of England when the monarch visits Los Angeles.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Filmmaker Edgar Wright adapts Bryan Lee O’Malley’s series of graphic novels into Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, combining comic book and video game aesthetics into an energetic, reference-heavy comedy. Michael Cera plays the title character, who must defeat the “seven evil exes” of his new girlfriend Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in order to date her.

Superbad

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera star as a pair of high school misfits attempting to acquire booze and get to a cool party where they might have a chance to score with the girls they like in this hilarious and raunchy coming-of-age comedy. Co-written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (who also plays a supporting role), Superbad is as much about the bonds of teenage friendship as it is about crazy antics.