Slack offers integration options that let you connect directly to email services. But if you simply want to share an email quickly and easily, you can grab a Slack email address and forward it to your workspace.

Maybe it’s a raving review of your company’s product from a customer, or perhaps it’s a list of project items for the team from your headquarters. Whatever that email contains, it can be shared with your Slack workspace, or even kept private as your own reference.

Obtain the Slack Email Address

You can obtain the Slack email address using the desktop or web version of Slack. So, sign in to your desired workspace in Slack.

Note: Guest users do not have this option.

In the top-left corner, click the arrow next to the workspace name and select “Preferences.”

In the menu, select “Messages & Media” and scroll to the bottom of those settings. You’ll see a section called “Bring Emails Into Slack” with a brief description of the feature. Click “Get a Forwarding Email Address.”

Once the email address appears, click “Copy” to place it on your clipboard. You can then use it right away or save it to your contacts for easy access later.

When you’re ready, paste the Slack email address in your email client’s “To” field and forward the message like you would any other email. You can also use the Slack email address if you want to compose a new message rather than forward one.

Share or Save the Email in Slack

After you send a message to the Slack email address, it will appear in Slackbot almost immediately. Access Slackbot under “Direct Messages” on the left. You can click the message to expand it and see the whole email, then collapse it when you finish.

To share the message, hover your cursor over the email and click “Share File” in the toolbar.

You can then search for or select a Slack user or channel. Remember, you can send it to yourself as well. Optionally, add a message and click “Share.”

To take a different action on the email, click the three-dot icon in the toolbar. You can then copy a link to the file, add it to your saved items, rename it, or delete it if needed.

If you receive an email that you want to share in your Slack workspace, this is a super-easy way to do it. For more, check out how to remember important messages in Slack.

