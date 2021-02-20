The Nintendo Switch comes equipped with a headphone jack. But, with many headphones going wireless, you’ll need a way to connect those Bluetooth headphones to your console. There’s a dongle for that.

It’s Going to Cost a Little Money

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch doesn’t work with Bluetooth headphones out of the box. The Switch does have built-in speakers, but your neighbor on the train may not enjoy the Stardew Valley theme music as much as you do.

You can also take advantage of the built-in headphone jack if you have a pair of wired headphones, but the wire can get very annoying very quickly. The solution? Buy a Nintendo Switch Bluetooth dongle.

The team at Review Geek recommends the HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 adapter. The only downside is that it doesn’t support pass-through charging, meaning that you can’t charge your Switch without removing the dongle. If this is a must-have feature, the RG team recommends the Bionik BT dongle.

Pair Bluetooth Headphones to the Nintendo Switch

In this article, we’ll use the HomeSpot adapter to connect a pair of AirPods Pro with the Nintendo Switch, but regardless of which adapter or Bluetooth headphones you’re using, the process will be more or less the same.

First, you’ll need to turn on your Nintendo Switch and go to the home screen. This is the screen that displays your games in a row, with several system and online options listed below.

Next, you’ll need to plug the adapter into the USB-C charging port on the Nintendo Switch, which is located at the bottom of the device.

With the adapter inserted into the console, turn on pairing mode on the dongle. In the case of the HomeSpot adapter, it will automatically be in pairing mode once it’s plugged into the Switch. If you’re using a different adapter, the instructions for turning on pairing mode should be on the documentation that came with the product. It’s generally as simple as pressing and holding a button.

Finally, turn on pairing mode on your Bluetooth headphones. If you’re using AirPods Pro like us, you’ll need the earbuds in the case with the case open. Then, press and hold the pair button on the back of the case until the status light on the front of the case flashes white.

After a moment, your Bluetooth headset will be paired with the Nintendo Switch and you can start gaming.

If you’re just getting started with your Nintendo Switch, there are several things you may want to do to have a better experience with this amazing console. Here are nine.

