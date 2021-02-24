If you’ve built up an extensive network of email contacts in Gmail, you may want to export them to another service. To export Gmail contacts, you’ll need to use Google Contacts, which you can access through Gmail itself.

Because Gmail contacts are synced across your Google account, your saved contacts may include email addresses, phone numbers from synced mobile devices, and other additional contact information. Contacts are exported as vCard (VCF) or CSV files, allowing you to import them into any other email service, including Outlook.

This is only possible for Gmail users on the web and Android device owners using the Google Contacts app. iPhone and iPad users will need to use the web interface to export contacts, as the Google Contacts app isn’t available for those devices.

Export Gmail Contacts on Windows 10 PC or Mac

If you’re using Gmail from your web browser on a Windows PC or Mac, you can easily export Gmail contacts once you’ve signed in.

To do this, open the Gmail website and click the app menu icon (consisting of several dots) in the top-right corner. From the drop-down menu, select the “Contacts” option.

This will take you to the Google Contacts page, where you can see an overview of your saved account contacts.

If you want to select individual contacts to export, click the checkbox next to each entry in the “Contacts” section on the right-hand side.

Once you’ve selected your contacts (or if you want to export all saved contacts), select the “Export” option in the left-hand menu panel.

In the “Export Contacts” pop-up window, you can identify the contacts you wish to export. If you want to only export the contacts you’ve selected, choose the “Selected Contacts” option.

Otherwise, you’ll need to identify which category of contacts you wish to export from the drop-down menu immediately below it. For instance, you may want to export all saved contacts or an automatically generated list of frequently contacted email addresses.

In the “Export As” section, choose the export method. You can export as Gmail- or Outlook-friendly CSV files, or as vCards, which are suitable for mobile devices like iPhones.

When you’re ready, click the “Export” button to export your contacts.

You’ll be prompted to download the file at this stage. Choose a suitable file name, then save the file to your PC or Mac. You can then import it into another email service or into another Google account instead.

Export Gmail Contacts on Mobile Devices

If you own an Android phone or tablet, you can export Gmail contacts using the Google Contacts app rather than exporting them through the Gmail app directly. If you have an iPhone or iPad, you’ll need to use the web interface (as explained above) to export contacts from your Google account instead.

On your Android device, open the Google Contacts app and tap the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner.

From the menu, tap the “Settings” option.

In the “Settings” menu, tap the “Export” option listed under the “Manage Contacts” category at the bottom.

If you’re signed in to multiple Google accounts on your device, tap the checkbox next to the account you wish to export from. Once you’re ready, select the “Export to .VCF File” option.

The Google Contacts app will save a copy of your contacts to your device as a vCard (.VCF) file. You can then import it to another service or app on your current device, or transfer it to another device (including a Windows 10 PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, or another Android device) to import it there instead.