If you use the Twitter app on iPhone or Android and you’re tired of hearing cute sound effects when you do certain tasks (such as refreshing your feed), it’s easy to turn those sound effects off. Here’s how to do it.

First, open the Twitter app on your device. Next, tap the hamburger icon (on iPhone) or your profile picture (on Android) in the upper-left corner of the screen.

In Twitter, click the hamburger icon or your profile photo.

In the menu that appears, select “Settings and privacy.”

In Twitter settings, tap "Settings and privacy."

In “Settings and privacy,” scroll down to the “General” section. Tap “Display and sound.”

In Twitter settings, tap "Display and sound."

In “Display and sound,” locate the “Sound effects” setting and switch it off (on iPhone) or uncheck it (on Android).

In Twitter settings, turn "Sound effects" off.

After that, go back twice to exit Settings. Sound effects are now disabled. Peace at last!

