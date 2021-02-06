If you use the Twitter app on iPhone or Android and you’re tired of hearing cute sound effects when you do certain tasks (such as refreshing your feed), it’s easy to turn those sound effects off. Here’s how to do it.

First, open the Twitter app on your device. Next, tap the hamburger icon (on iPhone) or your profile picture (on Android) in the upper-left corner of the screen.

In the menu that appears, select “Settings and privacy.”

In “Settings and privacy,” scroll down to the “General” section. Tap “Display and sound.”

In “Display and sound,” locate the “Sound effects” setting and switch it off (on iPhone) or uncheck it (on Android).

After that, go back twice to exit Settings. Sound effects are now disabled. Peace at last!