Parks and Recreation is one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms, with its ensemble of entertaining and appealing characters working in the local government of Pawnee, Indiana. Here’s how you can stream all seven seasons of this warm, funny comedy.

Peacock

Like fellow NBC sitcom The Office, Parks and Recreation now makes its subscription streaming home on the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock (free with ads or $4.99+ per month or $49.99+ per year). Here, you can watch all 126 episodes of the hit show, including numerous extended “producer’s cut” versions. Follow along with perpetually enthusiastic government official Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) as she attempts to make Pawnee a better place to live.

Amazon

All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $8.99+ per season) from Amazon Prime Video, so you can cherish the loving yet antagonistic relationship between Leslie and her gruff libertarian boss/mentor Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman).

iTunes

From iTunes, you can “treat yo’ self” to the digital purchase of Parks and Recreation‘s seven seasons ($19.99 per season). You can also purchase specially curated collections focused on different characters ($9.99 per collection). If all you want is to see the goofiest moments from dim-witted assistant Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) or the spotlights on Ron’s contentious relationship with his ex-wife Tammy (Megan Mullally), then iTunes has you covered.

Google Play

If you’d like to admire the suave style of Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) or enjoy the sarcastic quips of April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), the seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are available for digital purchase ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99+ per season) from Google Play.

Vudu

Check out all the great romances of Parks and Recreation, from Leslie and fellow policy geek Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) to Leslie’s best friend Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) and the disturbingly chipper Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) to the wonderful odd-couple pairing of April and Andy, with a digital purchase of the show’s seven seasons ($1.99+ per episode, $9.99+ per season) from Vudu.

Other Streaming Services

Immerse yourself in the world of Pawnee and all of the hilariously weird characters and institutions that make it such a fun place to revisit, with all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation available for digital purchase from FandangoNow ($1.99+ per episode, $8.99+ per season) and Microsoft ($1.99 per episode, $69.99 for the entire series).