By default, whenever you set up a “Windows Hello” login method such as a fingerprint reader, facial recognition scan, or PIN, Windows 10 will disable the password login method. If you’d like to log in to your Windows account with a password again, here’s how to get that option back.

First, open Settings. Click the “gear” icon in your Start menu or press Windows+i on your keyboard to open it quickly.

In the Windows 10 Start Menu, click the "gear" icon to open Settings.

In Settings, select “Accounts.”

In Windows Settings, click "Accounts."

In “Accounts,” look in the sidebar and select “Sign-in options.”

In Windows Settings, click "Sign-in options" in the sidebar.

In “Sign-in options,” scroll down until you see “Require Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft accounts.” Flip the switch beneath it to “Off.”

To disable Windows Hello, turn off the switch beside "Require Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft accounts" in Windows 10 Setup.

After that, close Settings. The next time you log out or lock the screen (Press Windows+L to lock the screen quickly if you’d like to test.), you’ll have the password sign-in option available to you again. Best of all, you can still use the Windows Hello sign-in options if you want.

