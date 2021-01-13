Facebook knows a lot about you. Some of this information was handed over when you signed up, but there’s some stuff you might not know about. We’ll show you how to see and download it.

Your Facebook Information

First, you might be curious to see just how much data Facebook has on you. There’s the obvious stuff like your name, date of birth, relatives, and so on, but what else does it know?

To see, log in to Facebook on a web browser, like Google Chrome, on a computer. Click the arrow at the top right, and then select “Settings & Privacy.”

Next, click “Settings.”

In the “Settings” sidebar, click “Your Facebook Information.”

You’ll see a few different areas to explore. Click “View” to the right of “Access Your Information.”

Here, you’ll see all your Facebook information organized into several categories. Clicking any of these will reveal links so you can review everything.

Scroll down to the “Information About You” section. This is where you can review the more personal information Facebook collects. Again, click any category to expand it.

Download Your Information

After you’ve explored all of the information, you might want to download a copy of it for safekeeping. This is a good idea if you plan to delete your account.

To do so, go to Settings & Privacy > Settings > Your Facebook Information. Click “View” next to “Download Your Information.”

You’ll see all the categories we explored above. Check the box next to the categories from which you want to download information.

Next, you can decide how far back you want to go. By default, it will download all the information starting from when you first created your account. Click “All of My Data” to adjust the date range.

Use the calendars to select a start and end date, and then click “OK.”

Next, choose the format in which you want to save your downloaded information. HTML is easier to view, but JSON works better for importing to other services. Unfortunately, you can’t do this twice and save the info in both formats.

The last option is “Media Quality”; the higher the quality you choose, the larger the download will be.

After you’ve made all your selections, click “Create File” to start creating the download.

You’ll see the “A Copy of Your Information Is Being Created” notification. You might also receive an email confirming this. Facebook will notify you when your information is ready to download.

That’s all there is to it! Depending on how much information you selected, it might take a while for the file to be created.

When it’s ready, you’ll be instructed to download the ZIP file. This file will include folders with all of your information. Some of it will be hard to translate, but things like photos and videos are straightforward. When you look through it, you’ll see everything Facebook knows about you.

