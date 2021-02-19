Microsoft Teams aims to be a one-stop-shop for your work, and that includes consuming information from the web. Here’s how to keep up with your favorite websites by adding RSS feeds to Microsoft Teams.

Despite social media feeds and mobile apps, RSS feeds are still one of the easiest and simplest ways to consume the output of a website.

Like SMS and email, RSS feeds are robust, simple, and supported just about everywhere, which is why—like SMS and email—they’re likely to be around for a very long time. So if you want to keep an eye on what’s published by a website or blog, then RSS feeds are the best way to do it.

Microsoft Teams allows you to connect as many RSS feeds to whichever team channels you like as you want. Start by opening Teams and clicking on “Apps” toward the bottom of the left-hand sidebar.

Type “RSS” in the search box, then click on the RSS connector that appears in the results.

Select the “Add to a Team” button.

Type the name of the channel you want to add the RSS feed to and select it from the list of matching channels.

If you were already in a channel when you clicked “Apps,” that channel will be automatically filled in, but you can change to another Microsoft Teams channel if you want.

Now click “Set Up a Connector.”

Enter a name for your feed, the RSS feed link, the frequency at which you’d like to check the feed, and, finally, select “Save.”

The feed will now be added to the channel.

To remove or change a feed you’ve added, click on the three-dot icon next to the channel name and select “Connectors.”

In the left-hand side menu, click “Configured.”

Now, select “1 Configured,” then click “Manage” next to the feed you want to change or remove.

Note: The number will be more than one if you’ve configured multiple RSS feeds.

Make any changes you want and click “Save,” or to delete the feed, select “Remove.”

Removing the feed won’t delete previous feed posts. It’ll just stop new ones from appearing.