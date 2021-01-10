Typing indicators allow you to see when someone you’re communicating with is typing a text message to you. If they’re a slow typer, though, you might end up sitting there watching the indicator bounce on your screen. Thankfully, you can turn typing indicators off in Signal.

The typing indicator in the Signal app, as seen below, consists of three moving dots inside of a bubble. When someone you’re chatting with is typing, the bubble will be present.

Note: As with read receipts, when you disable typing indicators, they’re turned off for every individual or group Signal chat you’re in. You will no longer see when someone is typing a message to you and they won’t see when you’re typing a message to them.

Begin by opening the “Signal” app on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Next, tap on your avatar in the top-left corner. If you haven’t uploaded a custom profile picture, it might appear as your username’s initials.

Select the “Privacy” option from the list in the “Settings” menu.

Finally, toggle off “Typing Indicators.”

If you instead want to turn the feature back on, tap the toggle to enable the typing indicators.

As mentioned above, turning off typing indicators will disable the feature for both yourself and the person you’re communicating with. If they keep the setting enabled, they will see typing indicators in other chats, but not in conversations with you.

