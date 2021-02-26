Apple’s MacBooks with Apple Silicon chips have picked up a new trick from the iPad keyboard. The Function key now acts as an Emoji picker. Here’s how to disable the Emoji shortcut on the Mac keyboard.

If you want to use the function keys on the Mac (F1 to F12), you have to press and hold the Fn key. On MacBooks with Apple Silicon (2020 onwards), the Fn key has been redesigned. Now, you prominently see the Globe icon in the bottom part of the Fn key.

Pressing the Globe key once instantly brings up the Emoji picker in the middle of the screen, on top of all your active windows.

Previously, you would press the Fn key twice to use Dictation.

For some users, the Emoji feature might be useful. But it can also be annoying when the Emoji picker accidentally shows up when you’re in the middle of work. However, you can disable this feature altogether or switch to using the Dictation feature (by pressing the Fn key twice).

But don’t worry, you’ll still be able to use the Emoji picker in text fields using a specialized shortcut. Just press the Control+Command+Space keys together to bring up the Emoji picker.

To disable the emoji picker key, first, we’ll need to go to System Preferences. On your Mac, click the Apple icon from the left side of the menu bar, then select the “System Preferences” option.

Here, choose the “Keyboard” option.

Select the drop-down next to the Globe icon.

From here, you can choose a couple of options. You can use “Change Input Source,” or you can switch to the “Start Dictation” option.

Choose the “Do Nothing” option to disable the Emoji keyboard.

And that’s it. Now, when you accidentally (or intentionally) press the Fn (or Globe) key, nothing will happen.

Just because you have disabled the Globe key doesn’t mean that it’s the end of your colorful Emoji life on Mac. Read our ultimate guide to Emojis on Mac to learn how you can still use Emojis on Mac using menu bar or third-party apps and keyboard shortcuts.

