Gmail logo

Gmail tries to help you navigate huge email chains by grouping replies together in a single conversation thread where replies are listed sequentially. If you want to see each reply individually, however, you’ll need to switch this off. Here’s how.

Disable Conversation View in Gmail on Windows PC or Mac

To disable “conversation view” (or grouped email threads) in Gmail on your Windows 10 PC or Mac, you’ll need to do so from the Gmail website. Start by opening the Gmail website in your browser and signing in.

Once you’ve signed in, click the settings gear icon in the top-right corner.

On the Gmail webpage, click the settings cog icon in the top-right.

This will open the “Quick Settings” menu panel. Scroll through the menu options and uncheck the “Conversation View” checkbox at the bottom.

In Gmail's "Quick Settings" panel, uncheck the "Conversation View" option to disable this view.

Gmail will need to reload at this point, so press the “Reload” button in the pop-up box to allow this.

With "Conversation View" disabled, click "Reload" to reload the Gmail interface.

Once it’s been refreshed, your Gmail inbox will change, separating each email reply from any linked email chains.  Alternatively, you can disable conversation view from the main Gmail settings menu.

To do this, select the settings gear icon, then click the “See All Settings” option.

In the Gmail web interface, click the settings gear icon > See all settings option.

In the “General” tab of the Gmail “Settings” menu, scroll down to the “Conversation View” section, then click the “Conversation View Off” option.

Click the "Conversation View Off" option in the Gmail settings menu to disable the feature.

Once that’s selected, scroll down to the bottom and click “Save Changes” to confirm the change.

Click "Save Settings" to apply the new email display settings in Gmail.

Gmail will automatically reload your inbox, showing each email separated from any previously linked threads.

RELATED: The Complete Guide to Gmail

Disable Conversation View in Gmail on Mobile Devices

If you’re using the Gmail app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, you can quickly disable conversation view in the app’s settings menu.

Disable Conversation View in Gmail on Android

To disable conversation view on Android, open the Gmail app and tap the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner.

In the Gmail app on mobile devices, tap the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner.

From the overflow menu, tap the “Settings” option at the bottom.

In the Gmail app menu, tap the "Settings" option.

In the “Settings” menu, you’ll see a list of Google accounts that you’re signed in to.

Android users will see a “General Settings” option, which allows you to change settings for all accounts at once (including conversation view). Tap this option if you want to disable conversation view for all signed-in email accounts.

Otherwise, select one of the account email addresses from the list instead. This will only apply the change to that account, leaving conversation view enabled for other email inboxes.

In the Gmail app "Settings" menu, tap the "General Settings" option. Alternatively, tap one of the account emails listed.

In the “General Settings” menu (or individual settings menu for a specific email account), scroll down and find the “Conversation View” option.

Tap the checkbox to disable the setting.

In the "General Settings" menu in the Gmail app (or in the individual settings menu for an email account), tap the "Conversation View" checkbox to disable the feature.

The change will be applied immediately, so tap back and return to your inbox. This will remove email threading and ensure that each email you receive is listed separately.

Disable Conversation View in Gmail on iPhone and iPad

The steps to disable conversation view in the Gmail app on iPhones and iPads is similar to the steps for Android users, but the menus differ slightly. For instance, if you use an iPhone or iPad, you’ll only see email accounts listed, and won’t be able to disable conversation view for all accounts at once.

To start, open the Gmail app on your Apple device and tap the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner.

In the Gmail app on iPhone and iPad devices, tap the hamburger menu icon in the top-left.

From the menu panel, tap the “Settings” option.

Tap "Settings" in the Gmail menu panel on iPhone or iPad to access the settings menu.

You’ll need to tap one of the accounts listed in the “Settings” menu to disable conversation view.

In the "Settings" menu in the iPhone and iPad Gmail app, select one of the signed in accounts listed.

In the settings menu for your chosen email account, tap the slider next to the “Conversation View” option. This will disable email threading immediately.

Tap the "Conversation View" slider in the individual email account settings in the Gmail iPhone and iPad app to disable this setting.

Once the setting has changed, tap back to view your inbox. If you want to apply this change to all accounts, you’ll need to repeat these steps for each additional account afterward.

READ NEXT
Ben Stockton Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton is a freelance tech writer from the United Kingdom. In a past life, he was a UK college lecturer, training teens and adults. Since leaving the classroom, he's been a tech writer, writing how-to articles and tutorials for MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Cloudwards.net. He has a degree in History and a postgraduate qualification in Computing.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.