We’ve all been there—you’re in the middle of a complex task in Google Chrome, but you need to restart or log out. Luckily, with one quick settings change, Chrome can remember all of your tabs and reload them automatically the next time you start your browser. Here’s how to set it up.

First, open Chrome. In any window, click the three vertical dots button in the upper-right corner and select “Settings” from the menu.

In the “Settings” tab, select “On startup” in the sidebar.

In the “On startup” section, select the radio button beside “Continue where you left off.”

After that, close the “Settings” tab. The next time you restart Chrome, all of your tabs will open again exactly where you left off.

And if you ever want to experiment, you can also make Chrome launch with a set of favorite pages every time in the same “On startup” page in Chrome Settings. Just select “Open a specific page or set of pages” instead. Very handy!

Of course, if you want Chrome to always open with a fresh, empty browser state, you can head back to this screen and select “Open the New Tab page” instead.

