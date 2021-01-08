preview image crossed out fitness+
Apple

Every Apple Watch comes with a three-month Apple Fitness+ trial (and existing Watch owners get a one-month free trial). If your trial is coming to an end and you don’t want to be charged $9.99/month or $79.99 for a full year, let’s look at how you can cancel your subscription.

Of course, you don’t just have to be on the free trial to cancel your subscription. If you’ve been paying for a few months and aren’t using it as much as you thought you would, you can cancel the same way. Alternatively, if you’re loving Fitness+ but want to change from paying monthly to annually (or vice versa), you can do that, too.

How to Cancel a Fitness+ Subscription

To control your subscription, open the “Fitness” app on your iPhone or iPad and go to the “Fitness+” tab.

fitness app fitness+ app screen

Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner, then tap on your name and email address.

profile picture highlighted profile page in fitness app

This will show you a list of your active subscriptions. Tap “Fitness,” then “Cancel Free Trial” or “Cancel Subscription.” Finally, tap “Confirm” to cancel your Fitness+ subscription.

list of subscriptions cancel button highlighted

If you cancel a free trial, it will end immediately. If you cancel a paid subscription, it will end on its renewal date.

How to Change a Fitness+ Supscription

Open the “Fitness” app on your iPhone or iPad and go to the “Fitness+” section.

fitness app fitness+ app screen

Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner, then tap on your name and email address.

profile picture highlighted profile page in fitness app

You’ll see a list of your active subscriptions. Tap “Fitness,” then select either “Apple Fitness+ (1 Month)” or “Apple Fitness+ (1 Year),” depending on which one you want to change to. Pay with Apple Pay and you’re good to go.

list of subscriptions change subscription options

What Happens If You Forget to Cancel?

If you forget to cancel before your renewal date, your card will get charged. You can request a refund from Apple, but the procedure is awkward. Also, there’s no guarantee that Apple will grant it. However, it’s still worth a shot—especially if the subscription has just been renewed.

READ NEXT
Harry Guinness Harry Guinness
Harry Guinness is a photography expert and writer with nearly a decade of experience. His work has been published in newspapers like The New York Times and on a variety of other websites, from Lifehacker to Popular Science and Medium's OneZero.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.