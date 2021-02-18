Adding borders around your images keeps photos with white backgrounds from spilling over into your document. It’s also an easy way to give them a little extra flair. Here’s how to put borders around images in Microsoft Word.

To add a border around your image, open Word on your Windows 10 PC or Mac and click the image that you want to add a border to. If you don’t already have the image in your document, you can insert one by going to Insert > Pictures.

Once it’s selected, the “Picture Format” tab will appear. Click it, then choose a style from the “Picture Styles” gallery.

You can click the down arrow next to the displayed styles to expand the gallery.





To select a frame you like, simply click it. The style will then be applied to the image. For example, if we select the Metal Frame style, the image will look like this:

You can also customize your image’s border. Click the image and, in the “Picture Styles” group of the “Picture Format” tab, select “Picture Border.”

A drop-down menu will appear. Here, you can choose between several different colors for your frame. You can also apply a border weight (the width of the border) and dashes (the border’s line style).

To remove the border around an image, click the photo and, in the “Adjust” group of the “Picture Format” tab, select “Reset Picture.”

This will remove all borders, styles, and effects applied to the image.

While certainly not known for its image editing suite, Microsoft Word does provide a decent library of basic tools to help you tweak your images, such as removing a background from an image and placing text over an image. Play around with Word’s feature set to see what you can do!

