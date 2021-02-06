Direct messages on Instagram
PixieMe/Shutterstock

Instagram is a popular outlet for spontaneous texts thanks to its variety of goofy filters and options. These are also the kind of conversations you don’t want others to save permanently. Here’s how to send disappearing messages on Instagram using Vanish Mode.

For dispatching self-destructing texts, Instagram offers a feature called “Vanish Mode” on its messaging service. Any text or media you send in Vanish Mode is automatically wiped as soon as the recipient sees it.

To access Vanish Mode, first, make sure you have the latest version of the Instagram app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Next, open the Instagram app on your phone and swipe in from the left edge of the screen (or tap the text bubble button at the top right) to view a list of your direct messages.

Visit your Instagram chats

Select the conversation that you’d like to use Vanish Mode for.

Perform a swipe up gesture above the text box to activate Vanish Mode. Once that’s successful, Instagram will update your chat background with a darker shade and throw in a few animations to let you know Vanish Mode is active.

Turn on Vanish Mode on Instagram

In Vanish Mode, you can continue to chat normally and send messages in all the usual formats, like direct stories, voice clips, and more.

Send disappearing messages on Instagram

The difference is that once you swipe up again to leave Vanish Mode and the other person reads whatever you have sent, Instagram will delete those messages.

Turn off Vanish Mode on Instagram

While the recipient is free to take a screenshot of your messages in Vanish Mode, Instagram will notify you if and when they do.

Do note that Instagram retains your Vanish Mode media and texts for up to an hour after they have been deleted. This is in case the recipient files a report for abuse and harassment and Instagram needs the Vanish Mode data to take action.

There are a bunch more ways you can have a more private experience on Instagram, like controlling who can comment on your posts and restricting troll accounts.

READ NEXT
Shubham Agarwal Shubham Agarwal
Shubham is a freelance technology journalist from Ahmedabad, India. He has been covering technology for over four years for publications such as Digital Trends, HuffPost, Lifehacker, and more. When he's not writing about whatever's trending in the world of technology, you will find him either exploring a new city with his camera, binge-reading non-fiction books, and novels or playing the latest game on his PlayStation.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.