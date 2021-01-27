Are you the type of person who sets the living room clock ahead of time to make sure you won’t be late? In the era of internet-connected devices, you can still set the clock ahead of time on your Apple Watch.

If you’ve moved to digital clocks, you might want to set the time on the Apple Watch ahead by 10 or 15 minutes. You can do this quite easily from the Settings menu on Apple Watch.

When you set the time ahead on Apple Watch, it won’t change the time on your iPhone. Your handset will still show the true, internet-synced time for your time zone. This only changes the time show on the watch face. Notifications, reminders, alarms, World Clock, and other app-based times will still match the actual time.

To set the clock on the Apple Watch ahead, press the Digital Crown on your Apple Watch. From the apps list, select the Settings app.

Here, scroll down and select the “Clock” option. Now, tap the “+0” button.

You can now turn the Digital Crown to set the time forward. You can set the watch forward between 1 and 60 minutes.

Once you’re satisfied, tap the “Set” button.

When you go back to the watch face, you’ll see the updated time. As you can see in the screenshot below, this feature will only change the time on the watch face and not in apps.

You can come back to the “Clock” section in the Settings menu to set the clock back to the actual time.

