When you visit a link on Instagram, it often launches in the app’s built-in web viewer, which means it’s not cataloged in your browser’s history. Thankfully, on Instagram itself, you can view a list of all the links you’ve opened. Here’s how to access it.

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device and head into your profile by tapping your display picture in the bottom-right corner.

Tap the three-line menu icon in the top-right corner, then select “Your Activity.”

Under the “Links” tab, you’ll find every link that you’ve ever clicked on Instagram in reverse chronological order. You can tap any web page to revisit it.

If you want to hide a link from the “Your Activity” section, you can long-press it and select “Hide.”

Note: Hiding the link won’t get rid of the link’s information or clear your history from Instagram servers. It will only hide it from your profile. Facebook can continue to use it for personalizing your ads on its group of social apps.

At the top, there’s a “Hide History” option. When you select this, it will hide your complete history of links from the “Your Activity” page. While this action is irreversible, you can still browse all these links by downloading a copy of your Instagram data.

You should also keep in mind that the “Hide History” button won’t prevent any web pages that you visit in the future on Instagram from showing up on the “Your Activity” page.

What you can delete is the cache saved in the Instagram app’s built-in browser on Android. To do this, tap that three-lines menu again, and this time, tap “Settings.”

From there, go to Account > Browser Settings.

Touch the blue “Clear” button next to “Browsing Data” to clear the cookies and cache generated from all the web pages that you’ve viewed on Instagram.