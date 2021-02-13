Instagram profile on a smartphone
AngieYeoh/Shutterstock

When you visit a link on Instagram, it often launches in the app’s built-in web viewer, which means it’s not cataloged in your browser’s history. Thankfully, on Instagram itself, you can view a list of all the links you’ve opened. Here’s how to access it.

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device and head into your profile by tapping your display picture in the bottom-right corner.

Visit the profile tab on the Instagram app

Tap the three-line menu icon in the top-right corner, then select “Your Activity.”

Visit the Your Activity section on Instagram app

Under the “Links” tab, you’ll find every link that you’ve ever clicked on Instagram in reverse chronological order. You can tap any web page to revisit it.

View a list of links visited on Instagram

If you want to hide a link from the “Your Activity” section, you can long-press it and select “Hide.”

Hide link from your activity on Instagram

Note: Hiding the link won’t get rid of the link’s information or clear your history from Instagram servers. It will only hide it from your profile. Facebook can continue to use it for personalizing your ads on its group of social apps.

At the top, there’s a “Hide History” option. When you select this, it will hide your complete history of links from the “Your Activity” page. While this action is irreversible, you can still browse all these links by downloading a copy of your Instagram data.

Hide your link history on Instagram

You should also keep in mind that the “Hide History” button won’t prevent any web pages that you visit in the future on Instagram from showing up on the “Your Activity” page.

What you can delete is the cache saved in the Instagram app’s built-in browser on Android. To do this, tap that three-lines menu again, and this time, tap “Settings.”

From there, go to Account > Browser Settings.

Change in-app browser settings on Instagram

Touch the blue “Clear” button next to “Browsing Data” to clear the cookies and cache generated from all the web pages that you’ve viewed on Instagram.

Clear browsing data on Instagram

READ NEXT
Shubham Agarwal Shubham Agarwal
Shubham is a freelance technology journalist from Ahmedabad, India. He has been covering technology for over four years for publications such as Digital Trends, HuffPost, Lifehacker, and more. When he's not writing about whatever's trending in the world of technology, you will find him either exploring a new city with his camera, binge-reading non-fiction books, and novels or playing the latest game on his PlayStation.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.