Watch faces on Apple Watch aren’t just pretty, they can also be powerful. Most watch faces come with designated areas for complications (little widgets). Here’s how to add complications to the watch face on Apple Watch.

There are watch faces like Typography or California that are all about style. And then there are watch faces like Infograph and Modular that are all about the complications. In fact, you can have eight complications on the Infograph watch face. They can be shortcuts to open apps, actions, or just visual displays for information or data.

Using third-party apps, you can create your own custom complications. For instance, the Watchsmith app lets you create custom complications for the date, time, calendar, and more.

If you’re new to Apple Watch, you should definitely spend some time customizing the complications on your favorite watch faces. You can add or change complications right from the Apple Watch.

To get started, navigate to the watch face that you want to customize by swiping in on the left or right edge of the wearable’s screen. Here, press and hold the watch face. From the editing menu, tap the “Edit” button.

You’re now in the watch face customization view. Swipe left until you see the “Complications” section. Tap the area where you want to add or change the complication.

You’ll find a list of complications for all available apps. A single app can serve multiple complications. A prime example is the Shortcuts app for Apple Watch. You can add any shortcut to the watch face on Apple Watch.

When you’re browsing apps with a large collection of complications, tap the “More” button to see all complications.

From the list, select the complication that you want to add to your watch face.

You’ll now see the complication preview. Repeat this process to change or add more complications to the watch face. Once you’re done, press the Digital Crown to save the watch face, then press it once more to return to the watch face.

And that’s it! You’ve just added a complication to your Apple Watch. Now, use the same process to try and customize different watch faces with your favorite complications.

Want to learn more about Apple Watch complications? Take a look at our guide on how to get the most out of complications on Apple Watch.

