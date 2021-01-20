One watch face is never enough. You might want to customize your Apple Watch with multiple watch faces depending on the time of the day and activity. Here’s how you can quickly change watch faces on Apple Watch.

Once you’ve added multiple watch faces, you don’t need to go back into the customization menu to add or change the watch face (say, from Infograph to Typography).

RELATED: How to Add a Watch Face on Apple Watch

All it takes is a swipe. Quite literally. First, lift your Apple Watch so that the screen becomes active.

Now, swipe from the left or right edge of the Apple Watch screen all the way to the other edge to quickly change the watch face.

If you only have a couple of watch faces (three to four seems to be the sweet spot for us), this can be a really great way to quickly switch between them.

But there’s really no limit on how many watch faces you can add to your collection. If you’re fond of having a dozen different watch faces ready to go, the swipe method will be quite tedious.

Instead, press and hold the Apple Watch screen to enter watch face editing mode. Here, turn the Digital Crown to move quickly through all your watch faces. Then, simply tap the watch face that you want to switch to.

And that’s it. You’ve now changed your watch face on Apple Watch.

Once you learn how to use multiple watch faces throughout the day, you should take some time to master complications on Apple Watch as well.

RELATED: How to Make the Most of Complications on Your Apple Watch