When you have a public WhatsApp group, adding each new member yourself can be tedious. Thankfully, you have an alternative. WhatsApp allows you to create a shareable link that interested participants can click to join your group instantly. Here’s how to use it.

Note: To access a group’s link, you must have admin privileges.

Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone or Android device and select your group chat.

Next, tap your group’s name at the top of the screen to visit its profile page.

Scroll down toward the bottom of the page and select the “Invite Via Link” option.

You’ll find your group’s link on the following screen.

You can copy the link by tapping the “Copy Link” button, or you can share it directly with “Share Link.” When you pick the latter or “Send Link Via WhatsApp,” WhatsApp adds a standard invitation text before the link.

Your group’s link is public, which means that you can even post it on your website or your social feeds to invite people. When someone clicks it, they’ll be able to join it without your additional approval.

There’s also an option to produce a QR code for your group. When you share it, anyone can scan it to join your community.

In the future, in case your group’s capacity maxes out or you feel like the public link is being spammed, you can reset it from this same menu with the “Reset Link” button.

Your WhatsApp group’s link is set to remain active indefinitely and only expires when you manually reset it.

WhatsApp also offers the ability to write this link onto an NFC tag. To do that, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the “Invite Link” page and select “Write NFC tag.” Hold your phone up to an NFC tag to initiate the process.

If you’re running a large public WhatsApp group, you should also make sure that members can’t edit its details (such as the name and description) with admin tools.

