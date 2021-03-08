You can fill text with a color, but the feature for filling text with an image was removed in Microsoft Word 2013. However, with a little workaround, you can still do this in Word for Microsoft 365. Here’s how.

If you want to fill your text with an image in Word, you can’t simply type the text and fill it like you could in Word 2010, or even in the latest version of PowerPoint. But you can fill the text of a SmartArt graphic with an image.

First, open the Word application. In the “Illustrations” group of the “Insert” tab, click “SmartArt.”

The “Choose a SmartArt Graphic” window will appear. In the left-hand pane, choose an option that provides a type of SmartArt graphic that you can type text within. We’ll use “List” in this example.

Next, choose the SmartArt graphic that you’d like to use from the available options within the selected tab. We’ll use the “Basic Block List” SmartArt graphic. Once it’s been selected, click “OK.”

The SmartArt graphic will now appear in the Microsoft Word document. Now, delete all but one of the items within the graphic by clicking each item and pressing the Delete key.





Next, type the desired text in the remaining graphic.

To better see the image inserted in the text, format your text to be larger. You can do so in the “Font” group of the “Home” tab.

Here are the font specs we’ll use:

Font type: Cooper Black

Cooper Black Size: 82 pt.

82 pt. Format: Bold

This is what our text looks like now.

Next, highlight the text by clicking and dragging your cursor over the text.





In the “WordArt Styles” group of the “Format” tab that appears, click the “Text Fill” option.

Toward the bottom of the drop-down menu that appears, click “Picture.”

The “Insert Pictures” window will now appear. Here, choose where you’d like to locate an image:

From a File: Choose an image from your computer.

Choose an image from your computer. Stock Images : Choose an image from a stock image library.

Choose an image from a stock image library. Online Pictures: Search for an online image.

Search for an online image. From Icons: Choose an icon from Word’s icon library.

We’ll use a stock image.

Select your image from the location that you chose, then click “Insert.”

The text will now be filled with the image.

Next, you’ll need to remove the background of the SmartArt graphic. Select the box and then, in the “Shape Styles” group of the “Format” tab, click “Shape Fill.”

In the drop-down menu that appears, click “No Fill.”

The SmartArt background will now be removed, leaving only the text behind.

Though not as convenient as it used to be, with this little trick, you can still insert an image inside your text.