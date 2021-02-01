You can hide slides in Microsoft PowerPoint so that they’re hidden during the presentation but are still a part of the file. You can also show hidden slides during a presentation or unhide them for future presentations. Here’s how.

Hide and Unhide PowerPoint Slides

If you give talks, it’s very likely that you prepare a PowerPoint for that presentation. Depending on your audience, you may want to hide or unhide certain slides to make the presentation more relevant for that particular group.

To hide slides during a presentation, open PowerPoint and select the slide that you want to hide by clicking it. The slide will have a box around it if it’s selected.

Once it’s selected, right-click the slide. In the context menu, choose “Hide Slide.”

The slide will now be hidden while in Presenter View. You can tell that a slide is hidden if the thumbnail is a lighter color than the other slides.

If you want to unhide the slide, simply right-click the slide and click “Hide Slide” again.

The slide will now appear during the presentation again.

Show Hidden Slides During the PowerPoint Presentation

If you’ve hidden a slide but have decided that you actually want to show it during the presentation, you can do so without ever leaving Presenter View.

During the presentation, right-click anywhere on the current slide. In the context menu that appears, select “See All Slides.”

Once that’s selected, all of your slides, including hidden slides, will appear in a row. Hidden slides are grayed out, and the slide number is crossed out. Click the thumbnail of the hidden slide to display it to your audience.

Once you’ve moved to the next slide, if you want to show the hidden slide again, repeat the above steps.

If you frequently use the same Microsoft PowerPoint presentation, the content is likely to change over time. If the content of a slide is no longer relevant, you can simply delete the slide instead of hiding it.

