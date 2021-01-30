If you have an old eBay account you don’t use anymore, you can submit a request to have the account and all accompanying data completely removed—as long as your account is in good standing. Here’s how.

What You Need to Know About Deleting Your eBay Account

If you want to delete your eBay account, you first have to send in a request to have it deleted. In order for the request to be approved, you must meet these conditions:

You have no active bids.

All fees are paid in full.

Your account balance is zero.

You have no restrictions or active suspensions on your account.

If you meet these conditions, your request to delete your account will be approved. However, the deletion of your account won’t happen right away. Usually, eBay will delete your account and its accompanying data within 30 days of receiving the request.

However, in order for eBay to honor their eBay Money Back Guarantee, if you’ve purchased or sold any items on the eBay platform within the last 30 days, it will take around 60 days for your account to be deleted.

So, what happens when you delete your eBay account? You’re no longer able to access your account information, and all user data (including sales, purchases, reviews and feedback, banking details, and any personally identifying information) is deleted from their servers.

If you have a change of heart before your account is actually deleted, you can contact the eBay support team and ask them to cancel your account deletion. This only works if you contact them before they actually delete the account, though. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

How to Delete Your eBay Account

To delete your eBay account, you’ll need to log in to your account using your computer’s web browser. Once you’re logged in, click “My eBay” in the top-right corner of the window.

You’ll now be in the “My eBay” portal. Here, click the “Account” tab.

Next, in the “Account Preferences” section, select “Close Account.”

You’ll now be at the “Closing Your Account and Deleting Your Data” help page. Read through the content carefully and, once you’re done, click the “Close Account and Delete My Data” button near the bottom of the page.

On the next page, eBay will ask you to tell the company why you’re leaving. Click the down arrow next to the “Select a Category” box, and then select the appropriate option from the menu.

After choosing a category, you’ll be asked to select an even more specific reason. The list of reasons that appear will differ depending on the category you picked. Click the bubble next to the appropriate reason and then click “Continue.”

eBay will now try to encourage you to remain an account holder by providing a possible solution based on your selected reason for leaving.

To continue with closing your account, click the down arrow in the box to display a list of options, then select “No, please close my account and delete my personal data.”

Click the “Continue” button to proceed.

On the next page, eBay will ask you to read through some information about closing your account. Once you’ve read through everything, check the box next to “I read and understand the above information” by clicking it, then click “Submit Request.”

The request to delete your account and accompanying data is now submitted. Once your account has been deleted, eBay will send a confirmation email to the registered email address of that account.