iPhone outline with an Apple logo

As part of a suite of privacy enhancements in iOS 14, apps will have to ask before tracking your activity across other companies’ apps and websites. Here’s how to stop them from asking and automatically tell apps not to track you.

First, open Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap the "Settings" icon on iPhone

Tap “Privacy” on the Settings screen.

In iPhone Settings, tap "Privacy."

Tap “Tracking” near the top of the Privacy screen.

In iPhone Settings, tap "Tracking."

Tap the switch beside “Allow Apps to Request to Track” to turn it off. When it’s off, the switch will be grayed out and pointing to the left.

In iPhone settings, switch "Allow Apps to Request to Track" off.

After that, exit Settings. From now on, apps will no longer pop up requests asking to track you. This means that, by default, you are telling all apps not to profile you for targeted advertising—unless you’ve previously given them permission to do so.

To change which apps can track you for targeted advertising individually, visit Settings > Privacy > Tracking and turn off the switches beside any app listed there. It’s important to note that even with this option disabled, you can still be tracked while using the web on your iPhone. Stay safe out there!

RELATED: The Many Ways Websites Track You Online

READ NEXT
Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is a Staff Writer for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.