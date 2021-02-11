If you use Miracast to project another device’s screen to your Windows PC, you might be surprised to learn that starting with the May 2020 update, the Connect app is no longer included with Windows 10 by default. Luckily, you can still download it from Microsoft. Here’s how.

First, open Settings. To do so quickly, click the “gear” icon in your Start menu or press Windows+i on the keyboard.

In “Settings,” click “Apps.”

In “Apps & features,” click “Optional features.”

In “Optional features,” click “Add a feature,” which has a square plus (+) button beside it.

When the “Add an optional feature” window appears, scroll down until you find “Wireless Display.” Place a checkmark beside it, then click “Install.”

The Wireless Display feature includes that Connect app that was once part of Windows 10 by default.

After that, you’ll return to the “Optional features” screen and see a progress bar as “Wireless Display” downloads and installs. When it’s done, it will say “Installed.”

The Connect app is now installed. To launch and use the Connect app, open your Start menu, type “Connect,” then select the Connect app from the list.

The Connect app will open, and your Windows 10 PC will be ready to receive a remote video connection. Happy wireless projecting!

