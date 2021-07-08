Moving files between devices is a pretty common thing to do. There are plenty of ways to do it, some being better than others. If you use a Windows PC and Android device, we’ll show you some methods to try.

Transfer Files Using Bluetooth

The easiest method is always going to be the one that works with what you already have. If your Windows PC and Android device have Bluetooth, that’s all you need to wirelessly transfer files.

First, you need to pair your Windows PC with your Android device. This will only need to be done once. Open the Windows Settings and go to Devices > Bluetooth & Other Devices. Ensure that Bluetooth is on and that the PC is discoverable.

Next, grab your Android device and open the Settings app. Go to the “Connected Devices” or “Bluetooth” section and tap “Pair New Device.”

Find your PC on the list and select it to pair the two devices.

You’ll see a prompt on each device asking to confirm that a code is the same. If the code matches on each device, accept it to complete pairing.

With the devices paired, we can use Bluetooth file transfer. The process is a bit cumbersome, but it works without any additional software on either device.

Back on your Windows PC, open the “Bluetooth & Other Devices” settings menu again. This time, click “Send or Recieve Files via Bluetooth” in the Related Settings sidebar.

A new window will open. Select “Send Files.”

Next, you’ll see a list of Bluetooth devices that have been connected to your PC. Select your Android device from the list and click “Next.”

Choose “Browse” on the next screen to open the file manager and find the file that you would like to send.

After you select a file, click “Next” to begin the transfer.

An “Incoming File” notification will appear on your Android device. Tap it and select “Accept” from the pop-up.

The transfer will process and the file will now be on your Android phone or tablet!

Transfer Files Using Cloud Storage

If Bluetooth isn’t your style, or perhaps one of your devices doesn’t have it, there are other methods for sharing files between your Windows PC and Android handset. The popular alternative is a cloud storage service. This will allow you to upload a file on your Windows PC and download it from the companion app on your Android device.

Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive are popular cloud storage services that will work for this task. Both will work in a similar manner, but for this guide, we’ll demonstrate with OneDrive.

First, download the OneDrive app from the Play Store on your Android device. Make sure that you’re signed in to the app using the same Microsoft account as your Windows computer.

Next, open a web browser on your Windows PC (such as Edge or Chrome) and navigate to the OneDrive website.

Select the “Upload” drop-down menu and choose “Files.”

The file manager will open, and you can select the file that you wish to transfer.

Now, go back to your Android device and open the OneDrive app. Select the file that you just uploaded.

Tap “Save” to download the file to your Android device.

If this is your first time using OneDrive, you will be asked to grant the app access to your photos and media. Tap “Allow” to proceed.

OneDrive will default to saving files to the “Download” folder on your phone or tablet. You can tap “Save” to insert it there or tap the back arrow to see more folders.

That’s it! The file will be saved to the folder that you selected.