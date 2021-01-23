There are some Instagram profiles where you want to see new content as soon as possible—it can be a news page or your favorite food blogger. Here’s how to get notifications for new Instagram posts, Stories, IGTV, and Live.

You can enable notifications for new activity and posts for an Instagram profile on a per-account basis.

To get started, open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android smartphone and tap the Search button from the bottom of the screen.

Here, search for and select the profile that you want to enable notifications for.

Here, tap the notifications (bell) icon found in the top-right corner.

You’ll see a menu slide up from the bottom of your screen. Select the toggles next to “Posts,” “Stories,” or “IGTV” to enable notifications for the respective post type.

If you want to enable notifications for all Instagram Live videos for the profile (By default, Instagram only notifies you about some Instagram Live videos.), tap the “Live Videos” button.

From here, choose the “Recieve All Notifications” option.

You can go back and continue using Instagram. Repeat this process for any Instagram account that you want to enable notifications for.

When there’s new activity from the Instagram profile, you’ll see a notification for it on your smartphone.

Don’t want to receive notifications from Instagram anymore? Here’s how to stop Instagram from sending you constant notifications.

