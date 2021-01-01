The annual Tournament of Roses Parade has been canceled for 2021, but there will still be Rose Parade content to honor the long-running New Year’s Day tradition. Here’s how you can stream The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration.

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration will stand in for the parade this year, with a live broadcast on the morning of January 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Like the organizers of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the people behind the Rose Parade (which began in 1890 in Pasadena, California) are doing their best to provide some familiarity while remaining safe and healthy during a difficult time.

ABC

ABC will air The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, including the performances from a number of marching bands that would typically participate in the parade and will now be showcased in taped segments.

Subscribers to AT&T TV Now ($55+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Fubo TV ($29.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu with Live TV ($54.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the special as part of the live stream of their local ABC affiliate.

NBC

NBC will broadcast The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET, featuring prerecorded musical performances by stars such as Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, and more. NBC’s coverage will be co-hosted by Today‘s Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

NBC will broadcast The Rose Parade's New Year's Celebration at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET, featuring prerecorded musical performances by stars such as Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, and more. NBC's coverage will be co-hosted by Today's Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.

Subscribers can watch the special as part of the live stream of their local NBC affiliate.

Hallmark Channel

The Hallmark Channel will carry The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, showcasing the best of rose-covered floats from past parades along with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a Rose Parade float.

The Hallmark Channel will carry The Rose Parade's New Year's Celebration at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, showcasing the best of rose-covered floats from past parades along with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a Rose Parade float.

Subscribers to AT&T TV Now, Frndly TV, Fubo TV, Philo, and Sling TV can watch the special as part of the Hallmark Channel live stream.

RFD-TV

The rural-focused RFD-TV network will air The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, giving viewers the chance to view appearances from celebrities, including actor Gary Sinise, rapper and singer Daddy Yankee, chef Emeril Lagasse, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, and others.

Subscribers to AT&T TV Now ($55+ per month after a seven-day free trial) and Sling TV ($30+ per month after a one-day free trial) can watch the special as part of the RFD-TV live stream.

Univision

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration will also be available for Spanish-speaking viewers on Univision at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and will include highlights from the 2021 Rose Bowl college football game, which pits Notre Dame against Alabama and is being played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Rose Parade's New Year's Celebration will also be available for Spanish-speaking viewers on Univision at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and will include highlights from the 2021 Rose Bowl college football game, which pits Notre Dame against Alabama and is being played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Subscribers can watch the special as part of the live stream of their local Univision affiliate or on Univision Now.