Managing your open windows and apps can be a challenge. Windows 10 includes some built-in features for this, but Microsoft has another tool with even more options. We’ll show you how to make windows always open in the same spot.

Get Microsoft’s PowerToys for This Feature

This functionality is sometimes possible with Windows 10’s Snap Assist feature. Sometimes, an app will open in the same spot it was snapped, but this isn’t always the case. Microsoft’s PowerToys utility works better at ensuring apps open where they left off.

PowerToys is a feature-packed utility that every Windows power user should explore. In this guide, we’ll be using “FancyZones,” which is just one of many features.

FancyZones lets you divide your display into however many “zones” you want. You’re not limited to the 2×2 arrangement of Snap Assist. The zones can be completely customized in size and spacing as well.

Choose Where Windows Open on Your Screen

First, set up FancyZones to snap windows to custom screen regions. You’ll need to have this set up in order for windows to open in the same place every time.

Next, open “PowerToys” and navigate to the “FancyZones” tab.

Scroll down to the “Window Behavior” section of the “FancyZones” tab.

The option we want to enable here is “Move newly created windows to their last known zone.” This means that when you close a window in a certain zone, it will go back to that zone when you open it next time.

You’re good to go! Not only is this convenient for opening frequent apps, but it can enable some cool start-up automation. If you have certain apps set to open when your computer starts up, they’ll automatically go to their respective zones.

