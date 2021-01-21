Most of the world uses the Metric system, whereas the U.S. still uses the Imperial system of measurement. Depending on what you are used to, you may want to change the measurement unit in Microsoft PowerPoint. Here’s how.

While there’s a built-in option for changing the measurement unit in Microsoft Word, that’s not the case for PowerPoint. Microsoft PowerPoint actually uses the system of measurement that the computer it’s installed on uses, which means that you need to adjust your computer’s system settings—not PowerPoint’s.

Change PowerPoint’s Measurement Unit on Windows 10

Go ahead and close any Microsoft Office applications currently running on your Windows 10 PC. Next, open the Control Panel by clicking the Windows icon found at the bottom of your screen, type “Control Panel” in the Search bar, and select the “Control Panel” app in the search results.

The “All Control Panel Items” window will appear. Click “Region.”

The Region window will appear. In the “Formats” tab, which you’ll already be in, click “Additional Settings.”

You’ll now be in the “Numbers” tab of the “Customize Format” window. Here, click the down arrow in the box next to “Measurement System,” choose the measurement system you’d like to use (the Imperial system is listed as “U.S.” here), and then click “Apply.”

The next time you open PowerPoint, the measurement units will have changed to the selected measurement system.

Change PowerPoint’s Measurement Unit on Mac

On your Mac, quit any Office applications that are currently running. Next, click the Apple icon in the menu bar and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.

In the “System Preferences” window, click “Language & Region.”

Here, click “Advanced.”

In the “General” tab, click the up or down arrow next to the “Measurement Units” box and, from the context menu that appears, select your desired measurement system.

Finally, click “OK.” The next time you open Microsoft PowerPoint, the measurement units will have changed to the selected measurement system.