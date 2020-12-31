No spectators will be allowed in person to watch the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square to mark the transition from 2020 to 2021. Thankfully, there are still plenty of ways to watch the annual tradition from home.

The glittering Times Square Ball has been descending along a pole to mark the passage of time on New Year’s Eve since 1907 turned to 1908, and its TV broadcast is one of the most enduring holiday traditions in the U.S. Here’s how you can stream the Times Square Ball drop this year.

Times Square Online

One Times Square, the property where the Ball is located, is offering an augmented-reality app for Android, iPhone, and iPad that brings Times Square directly to wherever you are. If AR isn’t your thing, the app offers an online live stream with multiple feeds from Times Square and around the world, plus behind-the-scenes footage.

There’s also a more traditional live webcast from the Times Square website.

ABC

ABC’s long-running New Year’s Eve celebration, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, will return this year with host Ryan Seacrest broadcasting live from Times Square alongside actress and co-host Lucy Hale. Other hosts will check in from New Orleans (Pose‘s Billy Porter) and Los Angeles (pop singer Ciara), but the focus will be trained on Times Square as the ball drops.

Subscribers to AT&T TV Now ($55+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Fubo TV ($29.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu with Live TV ($54.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the broadcast starting at 8 p.m. local time as part of the live stream of their local ABC affiliate.

NBC

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 will also broadcast live from Times Square, with returning host Carson Daly joined by actress and Dancing With the Stars veteran Julianne Hough as his co-host and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss of The Ellen Degeneres Show as a special correspondent. The show will feature musical performances from X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and more, along with the traditional ball drop.

Subscribers to AT&T TV Now ($55+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Fubo TV ($29.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu with Live TV ($54.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the broadcast starting at 10 p.m. local time as part of the live stream of their local NBC affiliate.

CNN

CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast hosted by Anderson Cooper has become a holiday institution in recent years. This year, CNN star Anderson Cooper will return with co-host Andy Cohen of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. The dynamic between the two close friends is always entertaining to watch, and the CNN broadcast will also include appearances and performances from John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Kylie Minogue, and Jon Bon Jovi, among many others.

CNN correspondents will check in from around the world, but Times Square will be the focus when the ball drops.

CNN’s broadcast can be watched live for free starting at 8 p.m. ET on the CNN website and will be available to stream live for subscribers to Hulu with Live TV ($54.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Sling TV ($30+ per month after a one-day free trial), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial).