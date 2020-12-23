If you own a business and you’re looking to garner attention locally or nationwide, there is no better way to get eyes on what you have to offer than through Google Ads.

By partnering with the search engine’s online advertising platform, you as a business owner can expect your ads to appear on Google whenever a user is looking for goods and services similar to your business. Reaching across the digital space not only leads to more website traffic for your online businesses, but it can also result in increased store visits if, in fact, there is a physical location to visit.

Google Ads is a means of driving revenue, and the company’s latest promotional event should make it even easier for a business owner to get their name out. Spend $50 with the platform and get $100 back in Ad credit.

Here’s How the Credit Works: