When it was released in 2003, Elf looked like just another silly Will Ferrell comedy. Despite that initial impression, it’s become one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, thanks to its perfect balance of holiday cheer and comedic absurdity.

Whether you’ve enjoyed the adventures of Buddy the Elf (who’s actually a human raised by Santa’s elves) dozens of times or are new to Ferrell’s exuberant performance as Christmas’s biggest fan, here’s where you can stream Elf this holiday season.

Starz

Subscribers to Starz ($8.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can enjoy Buddy’s quest to find his biological father (played by an entertainingly grumpy James Caan). The journey takes him from the North Pole, where he grew up, to the scary world of New York City.

Amazon

Elf is available for digital purchase ($9.99) or rental ($3.99) on Amazon. You can experience Zooey Deschanel’s charming performance as the jaded department store employee who learns to appreciate Christmas while falling in love with Buddy.

iTunes

On iTunes, you can buy ($9.99) or rent ($3.99) Elf and marvel at the brilliance of veteran actors, Bob Newhart and Ed Asner. Both bring decades of experience to their performances as Papa Elf and Santa Claus, respectively. They turn the normally festive Christmas figures into delightfully gruff, paternal presences.

Google Play

Want to witness Buddy’s horrifying favorite meal (spaghetti topped with Pop-Tarts, marshmallows, M&Ms, and both chocolate and maple syrup)? If so, you can purchase ($9.99) or rent ($3.99) Elf from the Google Play Store.

Vudu

If you want to warm your heart along with Buddy’s newfound dad, Walter, who embraces his goofy son and saves his book publishing career, thanks to the power of the Christmas, watch Elf on Vudu. It’s available for purchase ($9.99) or rental ($3.99).

Other Outlets

Elf is also available for digital purchase ($9.99+) or rental ($3.99) via AMC On Demand, FandangoNow, Microsoft, Redbox, and YouTube. With all these choices, there’s no reason not to spend a little time with Buddy this holiday season.