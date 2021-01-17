Steam has a built-in feature that will display your frames per second (FPS) while playing PC games. It’s quick to enable and works in nearly any Steam game. Here’s how to see your FPS in Steam games on Windows 10, Mac, or Linux.

First, click Steam > Settings in Steam.

In the Settings window that appears, click “In-Game” in the left sidebar.

Click the “In-game FPS counter” box and select your preferred location. By default, it’s set to “Off” and won’t be displayed. You can choose Top-left, Top-right, Bottom-right, or Bottom-left to place the counter at any corner of your screen.

By default, the FPS counter will be gray, which will make it blend in with many games. To make it easier to read, check “High contrast color,” and the FPS counter will have its numbers displayed in a bright neon green that stands out better.

When you’re done, click “OK” to save your settings and launch a Steam game.

Note: If you Alt+Tab out of a game in progress and change these settings, you’ll have to close and reopen the game before they take effect.

Here’s how the standard FPS counter looks at the top-left corner of a game:

In high-contrast mode, the brighter FPS counter looks like this:

It’s up to you whether you want a more noticeable and visible FPS counter or one that blends better into the background until you look for it.

This isn’t the most powerful FPS counter compared to other tools, but it’s simple and built-in. For more control, check out other in-game FPS-monitoring tools.

