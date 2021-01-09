Split View on iPad is great when you want to run two apps side-by-side. But adding a second app can be convoluted unless you’re using the tablet with a keyboard. Here’s how to quickly open iPad apps in Split View from search using a keyboard.

You might be familiar with the traditional method of using Split View on your iPad. You swipe up to bring up the Dock and drag an app to the edge of the screen to add it to Split View. But what if the app that you want to add isn’t in the Dock?

How to Quickly Open iPad Apps in Split View Using Universal Search

The Universal Search feature introduced in iPadOS 14 simplifies the multitasking feature by letting you add any app to Split View.

After opening an app on your iPad, use the Command+Space keyboard shortcut on your keyboard to bring up the floating Universal Search feature. If you don’t have a keyboard attached, you can use the AssistiveTouch feature (more on that in the section below).

Now, search for the second app that you want to add to Split View.

From the search results, press and hold the app icon and drag it out of the search window.

Now, drag it to the right edge of the iPad screen, and lift your finger to dock it to the right side.

You can use the handle icon between the two apps to resize them.

If you want to exit “Split View,” drag the handle icon to the right edge of the screen.

You can use this trick to replace an existing app in Split View, or you can add an app as a floating Slide Over window as well.

How to Open Universal Search from Anywhere without a Keyboard

As we mentioned above, there’s a workaround to get this feature even if you don’t use your iPad with a keyboard. AssistiveTouch is an accessibility feature that brings a floating Home button with quick gesture shortcuts to your display. You can assign a double-tap gesture to the floating Home button that will quickly open “Universal Search” on top of the current app.

To enable this feature, open the “Settings” app. From there, go to the “Accessibility” section. Here, choose the “Touch” option.

Select the “AssisitiveTouch” option.

Enable the feature from the top and then select the “Double Tap” option.

Tap “Spotlight” from the list.

Now, you can double-tap the “AssisitiveTouch” button to bring up Universal Search. Then, search for the app and drag it to the right edge of the screen to enter “Split View” (as detailed above).

Did you know, you can supercharge the AssistiveTouch feature by quickly enabling it using Accessibility Shortcuts?

