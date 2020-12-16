Apple might not allow game streaming applications into the App Store, but that hasn’t stopped Google from bringing Stadia to those with an iPhone or iPad. Here’s how to start playing Stadia games on your iPhone or iPad.

How to Use Stadia on iPhone or iPad

To begin, open your web browser of choice. For best results, Google recommends using Safari because it allows you to create a shortcut to the progressive web app (PWA)—more on that in the next section. But if you’re partial to Google’s web browser, you can use Chrome.

Next, select the search bar, navigate to stadia.google.com, and sign in with your Google account.

Before jumping into a game, if you own and want to use a Stadia or third-party Bluetooth controller, now is the time to connect or pair it with your iPhone or iPad.

You can now select a game from the “Home” tab. If you don’t own any, you can purchase one from the Stadia Store.

When you’re ready to start gaming, tap the play button found on the selected title’s artwork.

Unfortunately, some of your browser’s user interface will likely stick around while you’re playing. To make it go away and play your game in full screen, you’ll need to create a PWA shortcut.

How to Add Stadia to iPhone or iPad Home Screen

Adding a Stadia shortcut to your iPhone or iPad’s home screen is beneficial for multiple reasons. First, it allows for quick access to your games. Second, it allows you to game in full screen without parts of your web browser (such as tabs) getting in the way.

Unfortunately, while Stadia works in every web browser on your iPhone or iPad, you can only create home screen shortcuts using Safari.

Start by opening “Safari.” If you can’t find it on your phone or tablet, use Apple’s built-in Spotlight search to locate the app.

Next, visit Stadia’s website (stadia.google.com) and sign in with your Google account.

Tap on the Share icon found at the bottom of the screen on your iPhone or to the right of the address bar on your iPad.

From the menu that slides up from the bottom of your screen, scroll down and select the “Add to Home Screen” button.

A preview of the home screen shortcut will be displayed along with its associated URL. Tap the “Add” button found in the top-right corner of the overlay.

The Stadia shortcut will be automatically added to your iPhone or iPad’s home screen.

Tap on the PWA to immediately launch Stadia on your Apple device. If you want to move the shortcut, you can long-press and drag the icon to a different home screen or place it within a folder.

