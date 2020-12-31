Windows 10 features a rich collection of Windows key shortcuts that can make using a PC speedy fast—if you remember them. Luckily, thanks to PowerToys, you can quickly see a convenient pop-up guide to many of the most useful ones. Here’s how to use it.

The Secret Is Microsoft PowerToys

With a PowerToys module called Shortcut Guide, you can hold down the Windows key on your keyboard and see an on-screen overlay that shows you partially context-aware windows key shortcuts. You can use it as a reference whenever you forget some major shortcuts.

To get this handy pop-up shortcut guide, you’ll first need to install PowerToys, a collection of useful Windows 10 utilities from Microsoft. You can download it for free from Github.

Once you have PowerToys installed, run PowerToys Setup and click “Shortcut Guide” in the sidebar. Then make sure that “Enable Shortcut Guide” is turned “On.”

This is optional, but while you’re in PowerToys Settings, you can change the Shortcut Guide’s opacity, whether it appears in dark or light coloration, and the length of time you have to hold down the Windows key before you see the guide.

Once you’re satisfied, close PowerToys Settings. The Shortcut Guide will still be active in the background. Any time you need a handy reference for Windows Key commands, just hold down the Windows key for roughly a second, and it will pop up.

Here are some of the shortcuts shown when you bring up Shortcut Guide, conveniently listed in alphabetical order:

Windows+A: Open Action center

Open Action center Windows+D: Hide or display the desktop

Hide or display the desktop Windows+E: Open File Explorer

Open File Explorer Windows+G: Open the Xbox Game Bar

Open the Xbox Game Bar Windows+H: Open the Dictation bar

Open the Dictation bar Windows+i: Open Windows Settings

Open Windows Settings Windows+K: Open the Connect sidebar

Open the Connect sidebar Windows+L: Lock your PC

Lock your PC Windows+M: Minimize all windows

Minimize all windows Windows+R: Open the “Run” window

Open the “Run” window Windows+S: Open Search

Open Search Windows+U: Display Ease of Access Center

Display Ease of Access Center Windows+X: Open “Power User” menu

Open “Power User” menu Windows+Comma (,): Peek at the desktop

Bonus Windows Key Shortcuts

There are also listings that reference virtual desktop Windows key commands, how to snap windows to portions of the screen with the keyboard, and more. Overall, there are at least 30 essential Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts that most users would find useful, and this guide covers most of them.

The coolest thing of all is that, with the Shortcut Guide, recalling those shortcuts is now just a keypress away if you ever forget. Have fun exploring and learning more powerful ways to use Windows 10.

RELATED: 30 Essential Windows Key Keyboard Shortcuts for Windows 10