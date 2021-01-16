Usually, Windows+G opens up the Xbox Game Bar in Windows 10. But if you’d like to launch the Game Bar with a custom keyboard shortcut, Windows Settings has you covered. Here’s how to set it up.

First, we’ll need to visit Windows Settings. Open the Start menu and select the “gear” icon on the left side of the menu, or you can press Windows+i on your keyboard.

In Settings, select “Gaming.”

In “Xbox Game Bar” settings, scroll down until you see the “Keyboard shortcuts” section.

The first entry in the list is “Open Xbox Game Bar.” To set your own custom shortcut, click the box beside “Your shortcut,” then press the keyboard combination you’d like to use. For example, we entered Control+Shift+G.

If you try a combination that’s already taken by something else, you’ll see an error message. If that’s the case, try a different shortcut.

After that, scroll down to the bottom of the “Keyboard shortcuts” list and click the “Save” button. You must click Save for the new keyboard shortcut to take effect.

Tip: You can change keyboard shortcuts for other Game Bar functions like screen recording and live broadcasts here, too.

Press your new shortcut anywhere in Windows 10 and the Xbox Game Bar will appear.

If you want to disable your custom Game Bar shortcut in the future, revisit Windows Settings > Gaming, then clear the “Open Xbox Game Bar” shortcut text box and click “Save.” You can also click the “Reset” button at the bottom of the list to clear all custom shortcuts. Happy gaming!