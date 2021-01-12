Microsoft’s Xbox Game Bar in Windows 10 is a handy way to call up an overlay of useful widgets using the Windows+G keyboard shortcut. But not everyone needs it, and if you’d like to disable it (or enable it again later), all it takes is a visit to Settings. Here’s how.

First, open Windows Settings. To do so, open the Start menu and click the small “gear” icon, or press Windows+i on your keyboard.

In Settings, click “Gaming.”

Under “Xbox Game Bar” settings, click the switch beneath “Enable Xbox Game Bar” until it is turned off. That will disable the Xbox Game Bar.

After that, close settings. Try pressing Windows+G, and nothing will pop up. Even if you press the Xbox button on an Xbox controller, nothing will happen. Xbox Game Bar has been fully disabled.

If you’d like to enable the Xbox Game Bar again, revisit the “Gaming” section in Windows Settings and flip the “Enable Xbox Game Bar” to the “On” position.

How to Disable the Xbox Button in Windows 10

By default, if you have an Xbox 360 or Xbox One controller connected to your Windows 10 PC, pressing the Xbox button (the large circle in the center of the controller with an “x” on it) will bring up the Xbox Game Bar.

If you’d like to disable this, visit Windows Settings > Gaming, then uncheck the box beside “Open Xbox Game Bar using this button on a controller.”

Alternately, if you disable the Xbox Game Bar completely using the “Enable Xbox Game Bar” switch, then the Xbox button on your controller will no longer call up the Game Bar. But that also disables calling up the Game Bar using other methods (such as the Windows+G shortcut). Happy gaming!

