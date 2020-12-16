Apple Fitness+ is Apple’s new exercise subscription service “powered by the Apple Watch.” It offers fitness classes for everyone—beginners and enthusiasts, alike. Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

What Do You Need for Apple Fitness+?

Apple Fitness Plus requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer and an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. The watch tracks your activity, while you follow along with the class playing on the other device.

Some Apple Fitness+ classes are all bodyweight exercises. Others, like most of the strength training classes, require two small dumbbells. There are also indoor running, rowing, and cycling classes, that require a treadmill, rowing machine, or static bike, respectively. For yoga classes, a mat and blocks are useful, but not essential.

Generally, you’ll also need some space to move around. A lot of the classes are high energy and involve jumping, swinging your arms, and other activities that could easily take out a nearby light fixture.

If you can’t clear out some space in your living room, you might want to use Apple Fitness+ at the gym.

How Much Does Apple Fitness+ Cost?

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. However, there’s a one-month free trial for anyone who owns an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

If you bought an Apple Watch after Sept. 15, 2020, you get a free three-month free trial.

How to Sign Up for Apple Fitness+

Signing up for Apple Fitness+ is as simple as opening the “Fitness” app on your iPhone, tapping “Fitness+,” and then following the instructions.

Of course, your iPhone must be running iOS 14.3 and your Apple Watch must be updated to watchOS 7.2. If you’re using an iPad, you can download Apple’s Fitness app from the App Store. If you plan to follow workouts on an Apple TV, ensure it’s been updated to tvOS 14.3, which includes the built-in Fitness app.

In the Fitness app on your iPhone, tap “Fitness+”, tap “Continue,” and then tap “Try It Free.” Select whether you want to pay monthly or annually once the trial ends, and then tap “Try It Free” once again.

That’s it! You’re signed up and ready to get your sweat on.

What Kind of Classes Can I Take?

At launch, there are 180 classes in nine categories from 21 trainers and more are being added every week.

The categories include:

High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

Yoga

Core

Strength

Treadmill

Cycling

Rowing

Dance

Mindful Cooldown

Classes last from 5-45 minutes and have accompanying Apple Music Playlists. Depending on which workout you’re doing, you can choose from the following types of music:

Chill Vibes

Hip-Hop/R&B

Latin Grooves

Throwback Hits

Upbeat Anthems

Everything Rock

Latest Hits

Pure Dance

Top Country

You don’t have to subscribe to Apple Music to listen during workouts. If you do, though, you can quickly grab the music from a workout and put it in your Apple Music Library.

After you sign up for a class, Apple will ask permission to track which classes you take. It’s probably safe to assume the more popular classes and trainers will more frequently offer new workouts.

How to Find a Workout on Apple Fitness+

With lots of different workouts to choose from, there are a few ways you can find one quickly.

At the top of the Fitness+ screen on your iPhone or iPad, you’ll see a list of the different workout categories. Tap one to see a long list of the available options. You can tap “Sort” to sort the list, but the best way to do so is by tapping “Filter.” Then, you can filter the different classes by “Trainer,” “Time,” or “Music.”

This is a handy way to find exactly which class you want. For example, I was able to quickly find a 10-minute HIIT class with a Top Country playlist (nice one, Jamie-Ray).

On the main screen, there are also suggested classes. As you use the app, these will become more personalized. At the moment, my suggested options are “New This Week,” “Popular,” and “Simple and Quick,” and each of these contains 20 classes or so.

To see more, just tap “Show All.”

How to Work Out with Apple Fitness+

Working out with Apple Fitness+ is pretty simple. Just find a workout you want to do, tap “Let’s Go,” and then follow the trainers’ instructions. They do a great job of breaking down and demonstrating all the different movements.

As you work out, you’ll see your current active calories, heart rate, and the length of the workout in the top-left corner. You’ll also see your Activity Rings there. Go hard, and you can watch the “Move” and “Exercise” rings fill up right before your eyes.

During cardio workouts, you’ll also see a “Burn Bar.” This compares your performance to everyone else who’s done the workout. It tells you whether you’re “In the Pack” or “Ahead of the Pack.” It provides some encouragement, and it’s also balanced according to your age, gender, and weight.

To change or turn off the metrics you see while working out, tap “Metrics” at the bottom right.

After a Workout

After you finish a workout, you’ll see a performance summary of how you did. If you loved a workout and want to save it to your favorites, tap “Add.”

You can also tap “Share” to share a workout (not your stats) with a friend. Or, tap “Mindful Cooldown” to do a short stretch and meditation session.

Is Apple Fitness+ for Beginners?

Apple Fitness+ is excellent for those who are new to fitness and working out. On the Home screen, there’s even a “For Beginners” playlist. It features seven short introductory classes: two each for strength, yoga, and HIIT, and one for core. You can do them as many times as you want to build your confidence.

Every class is also coached by three trainers: the main trainer, and two assistants. One of the assistants is always demonstrating a low-impact version of the movement. For example, in a treadmill running class, that assistant will be power walking, or in a HIIT workout, their movements will involve less jumping and bending.

It’s great to have someone to follow along with if, for any reason, you’re unable to do the high-impact version.

On a more subjective note, I was really impressed by how friendly, diverse, and engaging all the trainers are. No matter which level you’re at, you’ll be able to find someone you like, who’s coaching classes you can do.

How to Cancel Your Apple Fitness+ Subscription

When you sign up for the free trial, you’re also agreeing to pay $9.99 per month (or $79.99 per year) after the trial ends. If you decide you don’t like Apple Fitness+, be sure to cancel your trial right away so you don’t forget.

To do this, open the Fitness+ app, tap your profile picture at the top right, and then tap your name to see all your subscriptions.

Tap “Fitness,” and then tap “Cancel Free Trial.” This ends your free trial and also prevents your card from being charged.