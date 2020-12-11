If you find yourself navigating with your phone this Holiday season, why not jazz it up with a little Christmas spirit and drive with Santa? The Waze app has a number of Santa-themed options that are available for a limited time.

If you’re unfamiliar with Waze, think of it as Google Maps with community input and rewards. People can report traffic incidents to alert other drivers, and other fun things can be unlocked. The “Drive with Santa” features are just a small taste.

To try it out, open Waze on your iPhone or Android device. If you’re signed into an account, tap “My Waze” at the bottom. If you’re using Waze as a guest, tap “Search.”

When the sidebar opens, you should see the “Drive with Santa” option. If not, tap this link on your device.

You can then toggle-On any of the following “Drive with Santa” options:

“Santa”: Changes your icon on the map to Santa. (Others using Waze on the road will also see this).

Changes your icon on the map to Santa. (Others using Waze on the road will also see this). “Santa’s Sleigh”: Changes your vehicle to a sleigh.

Changes your vehicle to a sleigh. “Santa”: Get turn-by-turn instructions in Santa’s voice.

After you make your selections, tap “Done.”

Now, you’ll see your Santa-themed customizations whenever you use Waze. Keep in mind, these will only be available during the holiday season, after which the interface will revert back to your previous settings.

Are you looking for some Christmas music for your holiday road trip? If so, Waze has partnered with Pandora to create Santa’s Sleigh Jams playlist. U.S. residents can listen to it via Waze’s in-app Audio Player.