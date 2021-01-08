Streaming music services offer a huge library of music, but only if you have an internet connection. However, Spotify can download music to listen to offline. Here’s how to take your music offline on Windows PCs and Macs.

What You’ll Need

You must be a Spotify Premium subscriber to download music for offline playback.

Also, unlike the mobile apps, Spotify for desktop only supports downloading playlists. The playlist must be saved to your library first.

How to Go Offline in Spotify for Windows and Mac

To get started, open the Spotify desktop app for Windows 10 or Mac. You’ll first need to select a playlist to download.

Next, the playlist must be added to your library. Tap the three-dot menu icon and select “Save to Your Library.”

Once you add it to your library, the “Download” toggle will appear. Select it to begin downloading the playlist.

The Spotify app will say “Downloading …” while the playlist download is in progress. When it’s finished, the toggle will then say “Downloaded.”

Now, when your computer doesn’t have an internet connection, this playlist will be available to play.

How to Put Spotify in Offline Mode

If you’d like to manually put Spotify into “Offline Mode,” you can do that, too.

On Windows, click the three-dot menu icon in the top-left corner.

Select File > Offline Mode.

On a Mac, select “Spotify” from the menu bar.

Click “Offline Mode” to make Spotify go offline.

That’s all there is to it. Again, it’s a little cumbersome that this only works with playlists added to your library. If you want to download a single album, you could put it in a specific playlist. Next time you’re without Wi-Fi, you can still rock to some tunes.

