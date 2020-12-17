If you subscribe to Microsoft 365 (or Office 365) and have decided it’s not for you, you can turn off your automatic renewal. This allows you to keep using Office applications until the subscription expires, but not be charged again in the future.

Sign in and Turn off Recurring Billing

To disable your automatic renewal for Microsoft 365, visit the Office 365 Login page and sign in to your Microsoft account.

In the top-right corner of the web page, click your profile photo or initials and select “My Microsoft Account.”

Alternatively, you can sign in directly on the Microsoft Account Services page.

In the blue navigation bar at the top, choose “Services & Subscriptions.” You can also click “Manage Microsoft 365 Services & Subscriptions” to the right of your name.

You’ll see your renewal in the blue section at the top as well as in the main part of the screen under the subscription name. Click “Manage” in any of the three spots.

Under “Payment Settings,” you’ll see the amount of your subscription next to the recurring billing verbiage. To the right, click “Change” and pick “Turn Off Recurring Billing.”

Scroll to the very bottom of the following page and select “Turn Off Recurring Billing.”

If you change your mind and want to reenable the automatic renewal for your Microsoft 365 (or Office 365) subscription, follow the same steps as above and select “Turn On Recurring Billing.” Then simply follow the prompts to set up your payment.

Notes on Disabling Recurring Billing

Once you turn off recurring billing for your Microsoft 365 subscription, you can continue to use the applications until your initial renewal date.

If you don’t see a “Turn Off Recurring Billing” option for your subscription but see “Cancel” instead, then you can choose to cancel, and you may be able to receive a refund for the unused time.

If you see “Turn On Recurring Billing,” this means that recurring billing was already turned off.

Do you have a Microsoft 365 Business subscription instead of Family or Personal? Visit the Microsoft 365 for Business pages for assistance with subscriptions, renewals, and recurring billing, as your options vary.

Microsoft 365 is a terrific service, but only if you use it. Maybe you thought you would use applications like Word or Outlook regularly and that a Microsoft 365 subscription would be a great buy. But if you don’t use any of the applications, you can save a few bucks by turning off the automatic renewal and checking out some Microsoft Office alternatives.